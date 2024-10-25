Sensient Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

An announcement from Sensient Technologies ( (SXT) ) is now available.

Sensient Technologies Corporation reported a robust third quarter for 2024, with revenue surging 7.9% to $392.6 million, driven by growth in its Flavors & Extracts and Color segments. Operating income also saw a notable increase of 13.4% to $50.5 million, despite incurring costs related to its Portfolio Optimization Plan. The company remains optimistic about achieving its 2024 guidance, with high single-digit growth anticipated in local currency revenue and adjusted EBITDA.

For a thorough assessment of SXT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.