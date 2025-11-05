Senshu Ikeda Holdings Reports No Share Buybacks in October

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Senshu Ikeda Holdings,Inc. ( (JP:8714) ) has issued an update.

Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc. announced that it has not acquired any of its own shares during the specified acquisition period from October 1, 2025, to October 31, 2025, despite a prior resolution allowing for the purchase of up to 4.5 million shares. This indicates that the company has not yet utilized the approved budget of 1.5 billion yen for share buybacks, which may affect its market strategy and stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8714) stock is a Buy with a Yen730.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Senshu Ikeda Holdings,Inc. stock, see the JP:8714 Stock Forecast page.

More about Senshu Ikeda Holdings,Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 1,400,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen186.4B

For an in-depth examination of 8714 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

