Senseonics Approves Reverse Stock Split Proposal

Senseonics Holdings ( (SENS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, Senseonics Holdings, Inc. held a special meeting where stockholders approved a proposal for a reverse stock split of the company’s common stock, with a reduction in the authorized number of shares, in a range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-20. This decision, which can be enacted any time before September 29, 2026, is intended to potentially enhance the company’s stock market positioning and operational flexibility.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes.

