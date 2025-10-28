SenSen Networks Showcases AI Innovations at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SenSen Networks ( (AU:SNS) ) has shared an announcement.

SenSen Networks Limited presented at their 2025 Annual General Meeting, highlighting their continued innovation in AI-driven urban management solutions. The company’s Live Awareness AI Platform is making significant impacts in major cities by improving traffic flow and safety, while also delivering substantial savings for fuel retailers. This positions SenSen as a key player in the smart city and AI technology sectors, with ongoing benefits for urban environments and commercial stakeholders.

SenSen Networks Limited is a leader in smart urban management solutions, specializing in AI technology with its Live Awareness AI Platform. This platform integrates data from cameras and sensors with digital enterprise data to improve safety and efficiency in urban environments. The company’s solutions help reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety, and improve urban life in cities such as Chicago, Las Vegas, and Singapore. Additionally, SenSen’s technology provides significant cost savings for major fuel retail brands like AMPOL, Chevron, and Liberty.

