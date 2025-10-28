SenSen Networks Achieves Milestone Year with Strong Financial Performance and Governance Enhancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SenSen Networks Limited has reported a milestone year in FY2025, with a strong focus on Smart Cities, resulting in significant customer acquisitions and improved financial performance. The company achieved a 26.5% increase in revenue to $15.4 million, improved gross margins, and positive operating cash flow, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of positive results. Governance improvements were also highlighted, with the appointment of Jenny Martin as an independent non-executive director and the establishment of a Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The company is actively searching for a new CFO to further strengthen its leadership team.

SenSen Networks Limited is an innovator in smart urban management solutions, leading the way in AI technology with its pioneering Live Awareness AI Platform. The company focuses on alleviating traffic congestion, enhancing road and personal safety, and elevating urban life in cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Vancouver, Calgary, Singapore, Adelaide, and Brisbane. SenSen’s AI-driven technology also generates substantial savings for major fuel retail brands such as AMPOL, Chevron, and Liberty.

