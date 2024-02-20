Sensata Technologies Appoints John Mirshekari to Expanded Board

Sensata (ST) has released an update.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc expanded its Board of Directors to 11 members with the appointment of John Mirshekari, effective March 1, 2024. Mirshekari will also serve on the Finance Committee and Growth & Innovation Committee. He has no prior arrangements, family ties, or material interests that influenced his election. His compensation includes a prorated award of restricted stock units worth $175,000, a $100,000 Board cash retainer, and a $10,000 cash retainer for each committee membership.

