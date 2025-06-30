Senmiao Technology Delays Annual Report Filing

Senmiao Technology ( (AIHS) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Senmiao Technology Limited has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending March 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to time constraints in compiling and reviewing the necessary information, which would have resulted in undue hardship and expense if filed on time. The company anticipates filing the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date of June 30, 2025. Significant changes in financial results are expected, including a decrease in total revenues and loss from operations compared to the previous fiscal year. The company has undergone a corporate structure change, disposing of a subsidiary, which has impacted financial figures. Senmiao Technology is committed to ongoing compliance efforts, as indicated by the signature of Chief Executive Officer Xi Wen on the notification.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIHS is a Underperform.

The overall score reflects significant financial challenges with declining revenues and negative equity. The technical indicators are neutral, providing little positive momentum. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further weaken the stock’s appeal. Strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial stability.

More about Senmiao Technology

Average Trading Volume: 1,391,356

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.15M

