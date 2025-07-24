Senmiao Technology Announces Reverse Stock Split Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Senmiao Technology ( (AIHS) ) is now available.

On July 24, 2025, Senmiao Technology Limited announced its plan to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on its common stock, effective July 29, 2025, with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis on that date. This move, approved by the company’s Board of Directors, will uniformly affect all stockholders and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the company, except for adjustments due to fractional shares. Additionally, the company has reduced its authorized number of shares from 500 million to 50 million, aligning with the split ratio.

Spark’s Take on AIHS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AIHS is a Underperform.

The overall score reflects significant financial challenges with declining revenues and negative equity. The technical indicators are neutral, providing little positive momentum. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further weaken the stock’s appeal. Strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial stability.

To see Spark’s full report on AIHS stock, click here.

More about Senmiao Technology

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao Technology Limited provides automobile transaction and related services, including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees, and other automobile transaction services in China.

Average Trading Volume: 1,466,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.47M

For a thorough assessment of AIHS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue