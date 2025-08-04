Senior plc Reports Strong H1 2025 Results and Strategic Divestment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Senior plc ( (GB:SNR) ) has provided an announcement.

Senior plc reported strong interim results for the first half of 2025, with a 5% increase in revenue and a 14% rise in adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, driven by improved performance in its Aerospace division. The company announced the sale of its Aerostructures business, expected to complete by the end of 2025, which will simplify the group and allow it to focus on its core fluid conveyance and thermal management operations. This strategic move is anticipated to improve financial performance, reduce net debt, and provide opportunities for growth and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SNR) stock is a Buy with a £210.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Senior plc stock, see the GB:SNR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SNR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SNR is a Outperform.

Senior plc’s stock score is driven by solid financial performance and strong technical indicators, alongside strategic corporate events that suggest future growth potential. The valuation indicates some overvaluation concerns, but the company’s strategic realignment and positive market positioning support a generally favorable outlook.

More about Senior plc

Senior plc is a global leader in fluid conveyance and thermal management systems, operating in 10 countries and listed on the FTSE 250. The company designs and manufactures high value-added products and systems for major original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power & energy markets.

Average Trading Volume: 583,260

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £805.3M

