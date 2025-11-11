SenesTech Reports Record Revenue and Growth in Q3 2025

SenesTech ( (SNES) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SenesTech presented to its investors.

SenesTech, Inc., a leader in fertility control for managing animal pest populations, specializes in EPA-compliant Rodent Birth Control™ products, aiming to provide humane and sustainable pest management solutions.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, SenesTech reported record revenue and an improved adjusted EBITDA, highlighting significant growth in its Evolve® Rodent Birth Control™ products and a strong cash position.

The company achieved a 43% increase in revenue, reaching $690,000, with Evolve® product sales growing by 77% year-over-year, now accounting for 85% of total revenue. Despite a net loss of $1.3 million, this was an improvement from the previous year, and the adjusted EBITDA loss also improved to $1.2 million. The company maintains a robust cash and short-term investments balance of $10.2 million.

Strategically, SenesTech saw substantial growth across various channels, including a 55% increase in e-commerce revenue and a 139% rise in municipal deployments. Retail revenue surged by 254%, driven by expanded partnerships, while pest management professionals contributed significantly to the company’s revenue growth.

Looking ahead, SenesTech is focused on pursuing profitable growth, leveraging its strong financial position to work towards breakeven goals and further expanding its novel product category within the pest control market.

