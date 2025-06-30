SenesTech Registers Additional Shares for Capital Raising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from SenesTech ( (SNES) ) is now available.

On June 30, 2025, SenesTech registered an additional $711,227 worth of common stock shares under its At The Market Offering Agreement with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. Prior to this, the company had sold $2,854,827.84 in shares through the same agreement, indicating ongoing efforts to raise capital.

The most recent analyst rating on (SNES) stock is a Buy with a $10.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SenesTech stock, see the SNES Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SNES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SNES is a Neutral.

SenesTech’s overall stock score is driven primarily by strong technical momentum, indicating positive market sentiment despite financial challenges. The company’s financial performance shows revenue growth but is hindered by profitability issues. Valuation remains a concern due to unprofitability, but the potential for future growth is noted from operational efficiencies and product expansion.

More about SenesTech

Average Trading Volume: 98,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.59M

