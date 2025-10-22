Semler Scientific’s QuantaFlo HD Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cardiovascular Diagnostics

Semler Scientific ((SMLR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Semler Scientific is currently conducting the QuantaFlo HD Clinical Validation Study, aimed at assessing cardiovascular function through innovative methods. The study’s primary objective is to validate the correlation between echocardiography-measured GLS values and blood flow responses during forced expiration, using the QuantaFlo HD device. This research holds significant potential for advancing cardiovascular diagnostics.

The intervention being tested is the QuantaFlo HD device, a tool designed to measure blood flow at the finger during forced expiration, providing insights into cardiovascular health.

The study follows an observational cohort design with a prospective time perspective. This approach allows researchers to observe participants over time without manipulating the study environment, focusing on the natural progression of cardiovascular function.

Key dates for this study include its start and last update on October 20, 2025. These dates mark the beginning of data collection and the most recent update, indicating the study’s active recruitment phase.

The market implications of this study could be significant for Semler Scientific, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if the QuantaFlo HD device proves effective. This development could also impact competitors in the cardiovascular diagnostics industry, highlighting the importance of innovation in this field.

The QuantaFlo HD Clinical Validation Study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

