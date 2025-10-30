Selkirk Copper Mines Completes Acquisition of Minto Mine and Resumes Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Venerable Ventures ( ($TSE:VLV.H) ) has shared an announcement.

Selkirk Copper Mines has completed its acquisition of the Minto copper-gold-silver mine in the Yukon, marking a significant milestone with the Selkirk First Nation as a controlling shareholder. This acquisition, alongside a successful $44.5 million financing, positions the company to proceed with extensive drilling and feasibility studies, aiming for a potential mine restart in early 2027. The company’s shares are set to resume trading under the new ticker symbol ‘SCMI’, although the official name change is pending due to administrative delays.

Venerable Ventures Ltd., operating as Selkirk Copper Mines, is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction of copper, gold, and silver. The company is working in partnership with the Selkirk First Nation to ensure environmentally sustainable and responsible mining practices.

