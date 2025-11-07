SelectQuote Inc. Reports Q1 FY2026 Financial Results

SelectQuote Inc ( (SLQT) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SelectQuote Inc presented to its investors.

SelectQuote Inc., a company specializing in offering unbiased insurance comparisons, operates primarily in the insurance and healthcare services sectors. The company provides a range of services including Medicare Advantage plans, prescription drug delivery, and life insurance.

In its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, SelectQuote reported a revenue of $328.8 million, marking an increase from the previous year’s $292.3 million. Despite this growth, the company faced a net loss of $30.5 million, although this was an improvement from the $44.5 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Key financial metrics for SelectQuote included a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $(32.1) million, a significant decline from $(1.7) million the previous year. The Senior segment saw a revenue drop to $59.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $(21.0) million, while the Healthcare Services segment experienced a revenue increase to $221.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 million. The Life segment also saw revenue growth, reaching $46.6 million with an adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million.

Looking ahead, SelectQuote’s management maintains its fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting revenues between $1.65 and $1.75 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $120 to $150 million. The company aims to overcome temporary challenges in its Healthcare Services segment and expects improved performance by the end of fiscal 2026.

