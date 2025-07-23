Selective Insurance Group Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Selective Insurance Group reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, showing a net income per diluted common share of $1.36 and a non-GAAP operating income of $1.31 per share. The company achieved a return on equity of 10.7% and a non-GAAP operating return on equity of 10.3%. Notably, net premiums written increased by 5% compared to the same quarter in 2024, driven by renewal pure price increases. The GAAP combined ratio improved to 100.2% from 116.1% in the previous year, reflecting pressures from social inflation and reserve strengthening in commercial lines. Selective’s strategic initiatives and disciplined approach are aimed at delivering profitable growth in the current market environment.

The most recent analyst rating on (SIGI) stock is a Hold with a $96.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Selective Insurance Group stock, see the SIGI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SIGI is a Outperform.

Selective Insurance Group presents a balanced investment opportunity with a strong financial foundation and positive corporate developments. However, the high valuation and mixed technical signals warrant caution. The company’s strategic focus on growth and profitability, coupled with solid earnings performance, supports a positive outlook. Investors should remain vigilant regarding potential overvaluation and external risks impacting investment income.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. operates in the insurance industry, focusing on providing a range of insurance products and services. The company is known for its commercial lines and personal lines insurance offerings, with a market focus on risk selection and granular pricing.

Average Trading Volume: 381,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.53B

