Selectis Health (GBCS) has released an update.

Selectis Health, Inc. has been notified by a Purchaser that they are terminating their agreements regarding the sale of some Georgia subsidiaries, citing alleged defaults by Selectis. The company refutes these claims and plans to seek all possible legal actions to address the situation. This development follows the initial report of the sale in November 2023.

