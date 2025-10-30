Select Medical Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Select Medical ( (SEM) ).

On October 30, 2025, Select Medical Holdings Corporation announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reporting a 7.2% increase in revenue to $1,363.4 million and a 32.9% rise in income from continuing operations before other income and expense. The company also declared a cash dividend of $0.0625 per share, payable on November 25, 2025. The announcement highlights Select Medical’s strong financial performance and strategic positioning in the healthcare industry, reflecting its robust operational capabilities and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (SEM) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Select Medical stock, see the SEM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SEM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SEM is a Outperform.

Select Medical’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial performance with challenges in revenue growth and leverage. Positive technical indicators and a reasonable valuation support the stock, while the earnings call highlights both growth opportunities and regulatory challenges. The company’s ability to manage leverage and capitalize on expansion plans will be crucial for future performance.

More about Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States. The company operates 105 critical illness recovery hospitals, 36 rehabilitation hospitals, and 1,922 outpatient rehabilitation clinics across various states.

Average Trading Volume: 1,152,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.77B

