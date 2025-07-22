Sekisui House Reit Announces Correction to Financial Results Briefing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sekisui House Reit ( (JP:3309) ) has issued an update.

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. announced a correction to its financial results briefing for the fiscal period ended April 2025. The correction involves a change in the description of capital expenditures from ‘Avg. Length of Occupancy’ to ‘Average Building Age,’ which could impact stakeholders’ understanding of the company’s operational metrics.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3309) stock is a Hold with a Yen91000.00 price target.

Sekisui House Reit

Sekisui House Reit, Inc. operates within the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on managing and investing in real estate properties. The company is associated with Sekisui House Asset Management, Ltd., which oversees its asset management operations.

YTD Price Performance: 1.17%

Average Trading Volume: 10,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen332.6B

