Sejal Glass Limited Reports Strong Financial Growth in Q2 FY26

Sejal Glass Limited ( (IN:SEJALLTD) ) has issued an announcement.

Sejal Glass Limited reported a robust financial performance for Q2 and H1 FY26, with a 70% increase in revenue and a threefold rise in profit, driven by strong international demand and strategic acquisitions. The company’s focus on expanding its product mix and enhancing its manufacturing capabilities positions it well for sustained growth, supported by favorable market conditions in the real estate and infrastructure sectors in India and the GCC region.

More about Sejal Glass Limited

Sejal Glass Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is a leading architectural glass manufacturer established in 2001. The company specializes in producing and distributing a variety of architectural glass products, including toughened, laminated, insulated, and decorative glass, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 5,168

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 9.06B INR

