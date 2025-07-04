Seino Holdings Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Board Benefit Trust

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seino Holdings Co ( (JP:9076) ) has shared an announcement.

Seino Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of 70,700 treasury shares through a third-party allotment to Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd., as part of its Board Benefit Trust (BBT) plan. This move is aimed at providing stock-based compensation to its directors, aligning their interests with the company’s performance and ensuring the continuation of the compensation framework established in previous shareholder meetings.

Seino Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the logistics and transportation industry, providing services such as freight transportation, logistics solutions, and related services. The company focuses on enhancing its market position through strategic initiatives and operational improvements.

