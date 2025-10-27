Seiko Electric Reports Strong Financial Performance for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Seiko Electric Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6653) ) just unveiled an update.

Seiko Electric Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, with net sales increasing by 2.6% and operating profit rising by 33.4% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong financial results indicate a solid market position and potential growth opportunities, benefiting stakeholders and enhancing its competitive edge in the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6653) stock is a Buy with a Yen1650.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seiko Electric Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:6653 Stock Forecast page.

More about Seiko Electric Co., Ltd.

Seiko Electric Co., Ltd. operates in the electrical industry and is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka Stock Exchanges. The company focuses on providing electrical products and services, with a market emphasis on innovation and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 121,263

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen24.77B

For detailed information about 6653 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue