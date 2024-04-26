SEGRO Plc Welcomes New Board Member

Segro Plc (Reit) (GB:SGRO) has released an update.

SEGRO Plc has announced the appointment of Marcus Sperber as an independent Non-Executive Director, effective from May 1, 2024. Sperber’s extensive background includes co-founding NorthCroft Capital, serving on multiple real estate boards, and holding senior positions at BlackRock. SEGRO’s Chair expressed confidence that Sperber’s wealth of experience in real estate and investment management will bring valuable insight to the company’s board.

