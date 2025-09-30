SEGRO plc Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Segro plc (REIT) ( (GB:SGRO) ) is now available.

SEGRO plc announced its total issued ordinary share capital as of 30 September 2025, comprising 1,353,495,326 ordinary shares, each with one voting right. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification obligations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

Spark’s Take on GB:SGRO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SGRO is a Outperform.

Segro plc’s overall score reflects its robust financial foundation and attractive valuation, bolstered by positive earnings call insights. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish trends. The company’s strategic initiatives and strong dividend yield provide additional support for the stock’s potential.

More about Segro plc (REIT)

SEGRO plc is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that operates in the real estate industry, focusing on owning, managing, and developing modern warehousing and light industrial properties. The company primarily serves the logistics and distribution sectors, catering to a range of businesses requiring efficient storage and transportation facilities.

Average Trading Volume: 2,336,767

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £8.81B

