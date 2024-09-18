SEGRO plc Announces Successful €500M Bond Issue

Segro plc (REIT) (GB:SGRO) has released an update.

SEGRO plc has successfully priced a €500 million bond issue with an 8-year term and a 3.5% annual coupon, significantly oversubscribed and aimed at refinancing existing debt to improve their financial metrics. The move by the UK-based real estate investment trust is set to lower their average cost of debt to 2.6% and extend the average debt maturity to 7.3 years, signalling strong investor confidence and a strategic enhancement of their balance sheet.

