SEGG Media Completes Acquisition for Sports.com Super App

SEGG Media ( (SEGG) ) has shared an announcement.
On July 30, 2025, SEGG Media Corporation completed a $10 million acquisition of technology assets and an active user base from Galaxy Racer Holdings Limited. This acquisition, part of a $20 million transaction month for SEGG Media, includes the integration of the GXR platform with the Sports.com app to create the Sports.com Super App. The new platform will offer a comprehensive digital ecosystem for sports fans, featuring live streaming, social media, e-commerce, and gaming. The acquisition also brings Paul Roy, GXR’s Founder and CEO, onto the board of a new entity to oversee the app’s integration and growth. The Sports.com Super App is set for a phased global launch in Q3 2025, aiming to enhance SEGG Media’s market position in the sports and entertainment industry.
More about SEGG Media
SEGG Media Corporation is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, and Lottery.com. The company focuses on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, aiming to redefine how global audiences interact with content.
Average Trading Volume: 5,771,848
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $24.56M
