Sega Sammy Reports Decline in Financial Performance for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sega Sammy Holdings ( (JP:6460) ) has issued an update.

Sega Sammy Holdings reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales dropping by 5% and operating income plummeting by 69.3% compared to the previous year. Despite these challenges, the company has announced a slight increase in its year-end dividend forecast, indicating a cautious optimism about future recovery.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6460) stock is a Buy with a Yen3304.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sega Sammy Holdings stock, see the JP:6460 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sega Sammy Holdings

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. is a prominent player in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on video games and amusement facilities. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative gaming solutions and entertainment services.

Average Trading Volume: 929,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen547.1B

For detailed information about 6460 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue