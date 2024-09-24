SEGA Announces ‘Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza’ Release

Sega Sammy Holdings (JP:6460) has released an update.

SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS INC. announces the launch of a new action-adventure game, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, set for release on February 28, 2025, across various platforms including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game features Goro Majima as the main character in a story that follows the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, with gameplay set in the tropical locale of Hawaii offering battles, minigames, and an all-star cast.

