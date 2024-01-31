Seelos Therapeutics Issues Common Warrants to Investors

Seelos Therapeutics (SEEL) has released an update to notify the public and investors about the unregistered sales of equity securities.

On January 26, 2024, a company agreed to issue and sell Common Warrants for purchasing up to 3,404,256 shares of its common stock at $1.05 per share to accredited investors under a Securities Purchase Agreement. The offering closed on January 30, 2024, and was exempt from the Securities Act registration under Section 4(a)(2) and/or Rule 506 of Regulation D. The securities were acquired for investment purposes and are subject to restrictions on public resale without registration or exemption under the Securities Act.

