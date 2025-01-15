Seeing Machines Director Acquires Significant Shareholding

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Seeing Machines ( (GB:SEE) ) has provided an announcement.

Seeing Machines Limited announced that Stephane Vedie, a non-executive director, has purchased 1,170,000 ordinary shares of the company at 4.00 pence per share. This acquisition represents 0.02% of the company’s issued share capital, indicating a modest increase in insider ownership which could signal confidence in the company’s strategic direction and operational performance.

More about Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited, headquartered in Australia and founded in 2000, is a leading company in the vision-based monitoring technology industry. They specialize in AI-powered operator monitoring systems that enhance transport safety. Their Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology is designed to improve safety across Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road, and Aviation sectors. The company’s global presence includes offices in Australia, the USA, Europe, and Asia, providing technology solutions to major industry players.

YTD Price Performance: -12.42%

Average Trading Volume: 11,210,007

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £195.7M

