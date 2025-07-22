Securitas AB to Release Interim Report for January-June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Securitas AB ( ($SE:SECU.B) ) is now available.

Securitas AB announced it will publish its Interim Report for January-June 2025 on July 30, 2025. The report will be released as a press release and will be followed by a telephone conference and audio cast featuring the company’s President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist and CFO Andreas Lindback, providing insights into the company’s performance and future outlook.

More about Securitas AB

Securitas is a global leader in safety and security solutions, leveraging nearly a century of experience to provide innovative, technology-driven services. With 336,000 employees across 44 markets, the company focuses on creating sustainable value by protecting clients’ people and assets.

