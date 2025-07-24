SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. Advances ESG Goals in 2024 Sustainability Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SECURE Waste Infrastructure ( (TSE:SES) ) has issued an update.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting significant progress in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals. The report details achievements such as an 18% reduction in GHG emission intensity since 2021, recovery of 1.2 million barrels of oil from waste, and a 6% reduction in freshwater use. The company has also invested $1.4 million in community initiatives and spent $13.4 million with Indigenous suppliers. SECURE’s efforts in sustainability are underscored by new partnerships and expanded digital platforms, reinforcing its commitment to transforming waste into value and leading in ESG integration.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SES is a Outperform.

Secure Energy Services is showing a strong financial trajectory, bolstered by effective cash management and strategic growth initiatives. While technical indicators and recent earnings call reflect positive momentum, macroeconomic risks and valuation concerns slightly temper the overall outlook.

More about SECURE Waste Infrastructure

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. is a leading waste management and energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company operates an extensive infrastructure network across western Canada and North Dakota, including waste processing and transfer facilities, industrial landfills, metal recycling facilities, and crude oil and water gathering pipelines. SECURE’s principal business operations involve the collection, processing, recovery, recycling, and disposal of waste streams for energy and industrial customers, as well as the gathering, optimization, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

Average Trading Volume: 651,801

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$3.63B

