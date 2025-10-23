SEB Reports Solid Q3 2025 Performance Amid Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB ( ($SE:SEB.A) ) has shared an announcement.

In the third quarter of 2025, SEB reported a solid performance despite global economic challenges, including subdued growth in Northern Europe and Sweden. The bank launched a new thematic fund through SEB Asset Management, focusing on investments in Europe’s defense and security sectors. SEB’s net interest income saw marginal growth, and the bank maintained a strong capital position with a new share buyback program. SEB also continued to enhance its digital services and customer experience, joining a consortium to launch a euro-denominated stablecoin and advancing AI solutions to improve efficiency. Employee engagement remained high, contributing to the bank’s long-term value creation.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) operates within the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The bank focuses on corporate and investment banking, wealth management, and asset management, with a strong presence in Northern Europe. SEB is committed to supporting its customers with responsible advice and access to capital, particularly in sectors like security and defense.

