Seazen Holdings Reports Decline in Financial Performance for 2025

Seazen Group Ltd. ( (HK:1030) ) has shared an announcement.

Seazen Holdings reported a decline in its financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2025. The company’s total assets decreased by 8.63% compared to the previous year, and its net cash flow from operating activities fell by 42.38%. Operating revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders also saw significant declines of 33.34% and 33.05%, respectively. These figures indicate a challenging period for Seazen Holdings, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1030) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seazen Group Ltd. stock, see the HK:1030 Stock Forecast page.

More about Seazen Group Ltd.

Seazen Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with its subsidiary Seazen Holdings Co., Ltd. listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company operates primarily in the real estate sector, focusing on property development and management.

Average Trading Volume: 28,256,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$15.42B

