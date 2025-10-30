Seazen Group Ltd. Enters Lease Service Agreement with Mitaki Culture

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Seazen Group Ltd. ( (HK:1030) ) has issued an update.

Seazen Group Ltd. has entered into a Lease Service Framework Agreement with Mitaki Culture, effective from October 30, 2025, to December 31, 2027. This agreement, which involves Seazen providing leasing and property management services to Mitaki Culture, is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and annual review but exempting independent shareholder approval.

More about Seazen Group Ltd.

Seazen Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in providing leasing and property management services.

Average Trading Volume: 28,256,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$15.42B

