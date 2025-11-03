Seatrium Sells Non-Core Vessels for S$77 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Seatrium Limited ( (SG:5E2) ).

Seatrium Limited has announced the divestment of its non-core platform supply vessels by selling its subsidiary, Guanabara Navegação Ltda, to Posidonia Shipping and Trading Ltda for approximately S$77.4 million. This strategic move aligns with Seatrium’s goal to improve capital and operational efficiencies without impacting its operations, and is expected to be completed before the end of the financial year.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:5E2) stock is a Hold with a S$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Seatrium Limited stock, see the SG:5E2 Stock Forecast page.

More about Seatrium Limited

Seatrium Limited is a company involved in the maritime industry, focusing on engineering and construction services. It provides solutions for the offshore, marine, and energy sectors, aiming to enhance operational efficiencies and create value for stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 5.65%

Average Trading Volume: 11,431,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$7.4B

