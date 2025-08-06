SeaStar Medical Faces Nasdaq Listing Deficiency Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SeaStar Medical Holding ( (ICU) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 31, 2025, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation received a deficiency letter from Nasdaq, indicating that its common stock had been trading below the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for 30 consecutive business days. This notification does not immediately affect the company’s listing, and SeaStar has until January 27, 2026, to regain compliance by ensuring its stock price meets or exceeds the $1.00 threshold for at least 10 consecutive business days. The company plans to monitor its stock price and consider options to address the deficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (ICU) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SeaStar Medical Holding stock, see the ICU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ICU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICU is a Underperform.

SeaStar Medical Holding faces significant financial challenges, with negative equity and reliance on external financing posing risks to its financial health. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, and valuation metrics highlight ongoing losses, contributing to a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on ICU stock, click here.

More about SeaStar Medical Holding

Average Trading Volume: 7,437,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.54M

See more data about ICU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

