SeaStar Medical Announces Securities Purchase Agreement

SeaStar Medical Holding ( (ICU) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 31, 2025, SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation announced a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors, involving a registered direct offering and a concurrent private placement. The offering includes 4,960,544 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase an equivalent number of shares, expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $4.4 million. The company plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on August 1, 2025, and includes customary conditions and restrictions on further issuance of common stock.

The most recent analyst rating on (ICU) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SeaStar Medical Holding stock, see the ICU Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ICU is a Underperform.

SeaStar Medical Holding faces significant financial challenges, with negative equity and reliance on external financing posing risks to its financial health. Technical indicators show bearish momentum, and valuation metrics highlight ongoing losses, contributing to a low overall stock score.

More about SeaStar Medical Holding

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming treatments for critically ill patients facing organ failure and potential loss of life. The company’s first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), is FDA approved for treating life-threatening acute kidney injury due to sepsis in critically ill pediatric patients. SeaStar’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy has received Breakthrough Device Designation for multiple indications, and the company is conducting a pivotal trial for its use in adult patients with acute kidney injury.

Average Trading Volume: 7,369,521

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.51M

