SEALSQ Corp Moves to Nasdaq Global Select Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SEALSQ Corp ( (LAES) ) has provided an announcement.

SEALSQ Corp, a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with its principal executive office in Switzerland, has received approval from Nasdaq to transfer its listing from The Nasdaq Capital Market to The Nasdaq Global Select Market. This transition, effective from October 27, 2025, signifies a strategic move for SEALSQ Corp, potentially enhancing its visibility and credibility in the financial markets. The company’s shares will continue to trade under the ticker symbol ‘LAES’, indicating stability for current stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (LAES) stock is a Hold with a $5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SEALSQ Corp stock, see the LAES Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on LAES Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, LAES is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily influenced by the positive outlook from the earnings call, which highlights significant growth potential and strategic investments. However, financial performance remains a concern due to declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis indicates a bullish trend, but valuation challenges persist with a negative P/E ratio.

To see Spark’s full report on LAES stock, click here.

More about SEALSQ Corp

Average Trading Volume: 23,499,676

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $998.5M

For a thorough assessment of LAES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue