Sealed Air Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Sealed Air Corporation is a global leader in packaging solutions, providing sustainable, high-performance materials and automation services across various industries, including food, medical, and e-commerce. The company is renowned for its innovative packaging brands like CRYOVAC and BUBBLE WRAP.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Sealed Air announced a notable improvement in net earnings and EPS, driven by enhanced operating leverage and favorable tax resolutions. The company also reported increases in adjusted EBITDA and EPS, attributing these gains to productivity initiatives and operational discipline.

Key financial highlights include a 4% rise in adjusted EBITDA and a 10% increase in adjusted EPS, despite net sales remaining relatively flat. The Food segment saw a slight increase in sales, while the Protective segment experienced a minor decline. The company successfully reduced its total debt, achieving a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio below 3.5x.

Sealed Air’s management remains optimistic, raising the 2025 outlook for adjusted EBITDA and EPS, while maintaining the mid-point of sales and free cash flow projections. This positive outlook comes despite anticipated market challenges in the fourth quarter and into 2026.

