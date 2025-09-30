Sealand Capital Galaxy Reports Strategic Progress Amidst Economic Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sealand Capital Galaxy ( (GB:SCGL) ) has shared an announcement.

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited reported its unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, highlighting strategic advancements despite economic challenges in Hong Kong. The company completed significant financial arrangements, including a convertible loan note and share placements, to support its operations and investments. It expanded its AI capabilities through a partnership with EVOO AI, establishing SEA-VOO AI ASIA to deploy AI technology in the APAC region. The company also achieved revenue growth through strategic partnerships and is preparing for further AI-driven ventures, positioning itself for sustained growth and market expansion.

Sealand Capital Galaxy Limited operates in the technology, IT, e-commerce, and social media sectors. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and growing a portfolio of operating interests, particularly in the APAC market. It aims to scale products and brands through technological improvements and global market introductions, leveraging AI and e-commerce strategies.

