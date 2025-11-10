Seafarms Group Expands with Project Sea Dragon Asset Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Seafarms Group Limited ( (AU:SFG) ) is now available.

Seafarms Group Limited has announced the acquisition of assets from Project Sea Dragon Pty Ltd, which is currently in liquidation. This strategic move aims to expand Seafarms’ prawn farming operations into the Northern Territory and Western Australia, with plans to develop new facilities and engage potential investors. The acquisition is seen as a significant step in overcoming past challenges and enhancing the company’s market position in the seafood industry.

More about Seafarms Group Limited

Seafarms Group Limited operates in the seafood industry, focusing on prawn farming. The company is involved in developing prawn farming operations and expanding its facilities across Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$9.67M

