Seafarms Group Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Seafarms Group Limited ( (AU:SFG) ) has issued an update.

Seafarms Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 25, 2025, which will be held both in person and via webcast. The meeting will allow shareholders to participate actively by asking questions and casting votes online, reflecting the company’s commitment to engaging with its stakeholders and maintaining transparency in its operations.

Seafarms Group Limited is a sustainable aquaculture company listed on the ASX, known for producing premium Crystal Bay® Prawns and developing the Project Sea Dragon prawn aquaculture project in northern Australia.

Current Market Cap: A$9.67M

