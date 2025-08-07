SEACOR Marine Holdings Sells Liftboats for $76 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 6, 2025, SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. announced the sale of two U.S. flag liftboats, L/B Jill and L/B Robert, to JAD Construction Limited for a total of $76 million. This strategic move is part of SEACOR Marine’s shift away from high volatility markets, aiming to improve fleet utilization and liquidity by reducing exposure to offshore wind and decommissioning markets. The transaction, expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, will allow the company to redeploy capital into more attractive assets and explore consolidation opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (SMHI) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SEACOR Marine Holdings stock, see the SMHI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SMHI is a Neutral.

SEACOR Marine Holdings is currently facing significant financial challenges, particularly in profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, but there is potential for a rebound given the oversold signals. Valuation concerns are prominent due to negative earnings. However, strong shareholder support for strategic initiatives provides a positive outlook, balancing some of the financial risks.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. is a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. The company operates a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, assist in offshore operations, and provide emergency response services, among other functions.

Average Trading Volume: 104,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $148.4M

