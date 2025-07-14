Seabridge Gold Faces Legal Challenge Over KSM Project Tunnel Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Seabridge Gold ( (TSE:SEA) ).

Seabridge Gold Inc. is facing a legal challenge from Tudor Gold Corp. regarding the KSM Project’s Mitchell Treaty Tunnels (MTT). Tudor has filed an appeal in the British Columbia Supreme Court against a decision by the Chief Gold Commissioner (CGC) that prioritizes Seabridge’s rights to use land through Tudor’s claims for the MTT. Seabridge maintains that the CGC’s decision is correct and is confident that the court will dismiss Tudor’s appeal. If Tudor’s appeal succeeds, the CGC would need to reconsider Tudor’s arguments. The outcome of this legal dispute could impact Seabridge’s operations and its strategic positioning in the region.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SEA) stock is a Buy with a C$30.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:SEA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SEA is a Neutral.

Seabridge Gold’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, marked by zero revenue and persistent losses. While technical indicators are neutral, the company’s valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses and no dividends. However, recent corporate events, including a legal victory and secured financing, provide a positive outlook for strategic projects.

More about Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. is a company that holds a 100% interest in several North American gold projects. Its principal asset is the KSM project, along with the Iskut project located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada’s ‘Golden Triangle’. Other projects include the Courageous Lake project in Canada’s Northwest Territories, the Snowstorm project in Northern Nevada’s Getchell Gold Belt, and the 3 Aces project in the Yukon Territory.

YTD Price Performance: 23.99%

Average Trading Volume: 125,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.16B

