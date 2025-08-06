SDAI Limited Secures S$1 Million Through Redeemable Loan Agreements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:5TI) ) has provided an update.
SDAI Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has announced its entry into four separate redeemable loan agreements with individual lenders, totaling S$1,000,000. This move signifies a strategic financial maneuver to bolster the company’s capital, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.
More about Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd.
Current Market Cap: S$33.97M
