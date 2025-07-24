SDAI Limited Faces Reduced Claim in Hong Kong Tribunal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:5TI) ) has issued an announcement.

SDAI Limited, through its indirect subsidiary Kitchen Culture (Hong Kong) Limited, is involved in a legal dispute with Kitchen Highlights Limited. The dispute has escalated to the Small Claims Tribunal of Hong Kong, where Kitchen Highlights has filed a monetary claim against KC HK for HK$61,034.50, which is significantly lower than the original claimed amount. The company is seeking further documentation from Kitchen Highlights but has yet to receive a response.

Current Market Cap: S$33.97M

