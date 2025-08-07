SDAI Limited Clarifies Redeemable Loan Agreement Details

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:5TI) ) just unveiled an update.

SDAI Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has clarified details regarding its recent announcement about entering into redeemable loan agreements. The clarification specifies the role of TKJ, an existing shareholder, who holds a minor stake in the company and has no significant business ties with the group or its substantial shareholders, aside from being an acquaintance of the Executive Chairperson.

More about Kitchen Culture Holdings Ltd.

Current Market Cap: S$33.97M

