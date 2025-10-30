SCSK Corporation Supports Tender Offer by Sumitomo Subsidiary

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from SCSK Corporation ( (JP:9719) ) is now available.

SCSK Corporation’s Board of Directors has expressed support for a tender offer by SC Investments Management Inc., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, to acquire all of SCSK’s shares. This move is part of Sumitomo’s plan to make SCSK a wholly-owned subsidiary, with the intention of delisting its shares, which could significantly impact the company’s market presence and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9719) stock is a Hold with a Yen4601.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SCSK Corporation stock, see the JP:9719 Stock Forecast page.

More about SCSK Corporation

SCSK Corporation operates in the information technology industry, providing software development, information processing services, and hardware and software products. The company is a consolidated subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, which is its controlling shareholder.

Average Trading Volume: 963,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1331.7B

