Scorpio Electric’s Lambda Scorpii Achieves EU Approval

EuroSports Global Ltd. ( (SG:5G1) ) has provided an update.

Scorpio Electric has announced that its flagship electric maxi-scooter, now officially named Lambda Scorpii, has achieved EU Whole-Vehicle Type-Approval. This milestone is significant for both the company and Singapore’s innovation sector, marking a pivotal moment in its expansion into the European market.

More about EuroSports Global Ltd.

Scorpio Electric Pte. Ltd. is Singapore’s first electric motorcycle manufacturer, focusing on the production of electric maxi-scooters.

Average Trading Volume: 343,421

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$29.7M

