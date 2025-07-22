SciSparc Ltd. Regains Nasdaq Compliance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SciSparc Ltd. ( (SPRC) ) has provided an update.

On July 22, 2025, SciSparc Ltd. announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, following a notice from Nasdaq on July 18, 2025. The company’s ordinary shares maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 10 consecutive business days, resolving the previous bid price deficiency issue.

More about SciSparc Ltd.

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on developing therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases. The company is engaged in drug development programs based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals, including treatments for Tourette Syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, and status epilepticus. SciSparc also has a subsidiary focusing on hemp seed oil-based products sold on Amazon.

Average Trading Volume: 107,089

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $4.03M

Find detailed analytics on SPRC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue